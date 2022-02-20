What I'm Writing

Author: Charleen Fischer
City: Kernersville
Book title: “A+: A Lesson About Soul”
Publisher: Self-published
What it’s about: Have you ever been stumped by questions from a child? Readers can cut to the chase about some of life’s challenging questions about death and the afterlife. Designed for adults to share with the young people in their life, this book shares wisdom from terminal Grandma as she explains to her concerned grandson why she doesn’t fear dying. She describes who we humans really are: pure individualized spirit, using a body for a lifetime. As such, we are eternal, different from the advanced android who serves this family of the near future. The story is positive and wholesome for everyone.
Why I wrote it: This story was basically “downloaded” to me from the spirit four years ago. It is becoming ever more appropriate, speaking to the concerns of people at this challenging time in history. It addresses people’s fear of death and also speaks to the concern that androids will soon surpass us in intelligence. In what ways will they never truly outdo us?
Where (how) to buy my new book: Amazon.
Author: Monikka Wright
City: McLeansville
Book title: “Hem: Dressing the Body and Not Addressing the Soul”
Publisher: Olivia Yve
What it’s about: It’s about women going through different stages in life and religion and the experiences that some women have gone through within the church. It deals specifically with church hurt, being single and saved, and having a relationship with God no matter your wardrobe.
Why I wrote it: I want to share some experiences that women of all ages may experience within the church.
Where (how) to buy my new book: Amazon.com or Xulon.com