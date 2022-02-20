What I'm Writing

What it’s about: Have you ever been stumped by questions from a child? Readers can cut to the chase about some of life’s challenging questions about death and the afterlife. Designed for adults to share with the young people in their life, this book shares wisdom from terminal Grandma as she explains to her concerned grandson why she doesn’t fear dying. She describes who we humans really are: pure individualized spirit, using a body for a lifetime. As such, we are eternal, different from the advanced android who serves this family of the near future. The story is positive and wholesome for everyone.