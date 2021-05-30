What I’m Writing

* * * *

Author: Michael Padjen

City: Greensboro

Book title: “Untruthful Speech”

Publisher: Bookbaby

What it’s about: “Untruthful Speech” is a fictional thriller about the theft of a genetically engineered super coronavirus vaccine designed to mutate along with the virus. It can be used for good or not-so-good by allowing it to stop natural or human-made viruses from spreading in one part of the world while increasing in another. The country who owns this technology would be capable of controlling world power and economies while staying hidden. The story is taken out of today’s headlines, with Bar Harbor, Maine; Bangkok, Thailand; and Shanghai, China, as the backdrops.

Why I wrote it: I was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2017, which ended my work career. I started blogging a year later and was pushed by my readers to do more, especially a childhood friend who wanted me to co-author a book with him. Because of the disease I have become very interested in genetics and the medical research around CRISPR, so we took the book in that direction. My experience in Asia also allowed us to make this an international thriller.