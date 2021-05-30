What I’m Writing

Author: J Guy Stewart
City: Greensboro
Book title: “Out Past the Brazos”
Publisher: Self-published through Amazon
What it’s about: “They found it.” The three words Jack King had been waiting for and dreading for close to 20 years. The famed second graveyard of the West Texas Reaper has finally been uncovered in the abandoned oil fields near the Brazos River. The news brings the retired Texas Ranger who caught the Reaper back to a case that has haunted him his entire adult life. Now Jack must balance a bitter dying killer, a sheriff looking for glory and his own ghosts while trying to find closure. But what he actually finds “Out Past the Brazos” will change everything ...
Why I wrote it: I have always wanted to write. In 2019 I took a trip to West Texas and got inspired. I started the book on the plane back to North Carolina. I love characters who are older and carry both experience and tragedy. Jack King is a former Texas Ranger who is still trying to come to grips with something that happened over 20 years ago. And that is the kind of story that interests me.
Where (how) to buy my new book: www.jguystuart.com
* * * *
Author: Michael Padjen
City: Greensboro
Book title: “Untruthful Speech”
Publisher: Bookbaby
What it’s about: “Untruthful Speech” is a fictional thriller about the theft of a genetically engineered super coronavirus vaccine designed to mutate along with the virus. It can be used for good or not-so-good by allowing it to stop natural or human-made viruses from spreading in one part of the world while increasing in another. The country who owns this technology would be capable of controlling world power and economies while staying hidden. The story is taken out of today’s headlines, with Bar Harbor, Maine; Bangkok, Thailand; and Shanghai, China, as the backdrops.
Why I wrote it: I was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2017, which ended my work career. I started blogging a year later and was pushed by my readers to do more, especially a childhood friend who wanted me to co-author a book with him. Because of the disease I have become very interested in genetics and the medical research around CRISPR, so we took the book in that direction. My experience in Asia also allowed us to make this an international thriller.
Other books I have had published: “Fynn, the Reluctant Service Dog” (Amazon)
Where (how) to buy my new book: Amazon, BookShop, AppleBooks, Barnes and Noble
* * * *
Author: Jim Broos
City: Thomasville
Book title: “Dead Ground and the Last Venetian”
Publisher: Jim Broos
What it’s about: The heroic deeds of two otherwise ordinary women. Nicole Valentine, living in Piedmont, N.C., struggles to cope with a life-altering event that occurred when she was young. Sofia Vitali, an Italian living in Venice, Italy, is consumed with solving the latest water problems facing her city. Both women become romantically involved with men in their local areas. Nicole becomes immersed in trying to save a U.S. national treasure. In a stroke of fate, Nicole and Sofia meet. Soon, they find themselves working together to solve the problems. This story deals with one’s destiny and finding never-ending true love.
Why I wrote it: I wanted to depict the life of a woman living in Piedmont North Carolina who loves her country and proves it. I also wanted to give exposure to Venice, Italy, through the eyes of another strong woman, who is a resident of Venice. My goal was to show how finding true love and one’s destiny can evolve.