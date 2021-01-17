What I'm Writing

What it’s about: A little belated Christmas story, but loosely based on a true birds of a feather tale. 2020 has had its setbacks, but like every year that comes and goes, it happens to be full of surprises. You can just ask a certain little owl who found herself inside what would eventually be a Christmas tree for a famous tradition. If she could survive, then there is no reason why we shouldn't see a glimmer of hope for the future.

Why I wrote it: I have to thank my mother and her friend for sharing the inspiration behind this story for me. I've been trying to develop a Christmas story, this one seemed to be a good one to work with. Granted, it's not too long, and I will admit I might have rushed it through the pipeline, but if you think about it, it is a story that some people might find a joy to read during the holiday season, even if it doesn't seem to be the best of times. It has its moments where it sheds some light.