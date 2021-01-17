What I'm Writing

Author: Patrick Cassidy
City: Greensboro
Book title: "What the Hoo? An Owl Found in the Heart of A Christmas Tree"
Publisher: Light Switch Press
What it’s about: A little belated Christmas story, but loosely based on a true birds of a feather tale. 2020 has had its setbacks, but like every year that comes and goes, it happens to be full of surprises. You can just ask a certain little owl who found herself inside what would eventually be a Christmas tree for a famous tradition. If she could survive, then there is no reason why we shouldn't see a glimmer of hope for the future.
Why I wrote it: I have to thank my mother and her friend for sharing the inspiration behind this story for me. I've been trying to develop a Christmas story, this one seemed to be a good one to work with. Granted, it's not too long, and I will admit I might have rushed it through the pipeline, but if you think about it, it is a story that some people might find a joy to read during the holiday season, even if it doesn't seem to be the best of times. It has its moments where it sheds some light.
Other books I have had published: "The Blue Wizard Detective" series & "Cloud K9."
Where (how) to buy my new book: Where e-Books are sold, and can be downloaded to Kindle, Nook, or any E-Reader.
* * * *
Author: Frank Morelli
City: High Point
Book title: "On the Way to Birdland"
Publisher: Fish Out of Water Books
What it’s about: "On the Way to Birdland" follows the journey of 16-year-old, self-proclaimed philosopher Cordell Wheaton, as he attempts to reunite his family before his father loses his battle with a terminal illness. Cordy hits the open road from his hometown of High Point, N.C., to Philadelphia to find a brother ravaged by addiction. But along the way, Cordy is haunted by chaotic nightmares and disembodied voices that make him wonder if they are the voices of the fates willing him toward his destiny, or if he's simply losing his grip on reality.
Why I wrote it: The state of the world at large forced my hand. More specifically, the way people treat others and the way in which we’ve become so insular as a society. As a teacher, I often witness how students feel surprisingly alone or alienated in a world where connection is ubiquitous. These days it seems many of our experiences are not lived, but rather vicarious ones we live through social media or TV. I wanted to write a novel about a teen who loses these conveniences and heads out into the real world to learn about himself and those he contacts organically.
Other books I have had published: "No Sad Songs" (FOW Books, 2018), "Please Return To: Norbert M. Finkelstein" (INtense, 2019), "Please Return To: Toby Solano" (INtense, 2020)
Where (how) to buy my new book: Pre-order at Sunrise Books in High Point, on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Bookshop or IndieBound.