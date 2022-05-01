What I’m Writing

Author: Robert Schoch

City: High Point

Book title: “Ex Machinba: A Revolution of One”

Publisher: Moi-Meme Publishing

What it’s about: A 15-year-old boy sees a fascist group of his prep school peers electrocute his pet cat in a doll-size, but effective, electric chair. Planning to violently avenge the feline’s killing, he is stopped in the act by a retired professor, who in the dark begins the process of instilling understanding in the young protagonist. Under the tutelage of Dr. Alex Warriner, he learns that the entire planet is at risk of extinction by the same defect in mankind that killed his cat — i.e. the blindness of the majority to the reality that all life is unity.

Why I wrote it: To illustrate by storytelling (and motion pictures) the means of saving planet Earth from climate change (i.e. us).

Other books I have had published: “Cross Examination: The Mystery Game That Improves Your Brain.”

Where (how) to buy my new book: Amazon

* * * *

Author: Sharon Harris

City: Greensboro

Book title: “Untouchable: A Story of the Ridgeview Panthers as Told by Xenophone Lutz Jr.”

Publisher: Self-published

What it’s about: In 1964, the Ridgeview Panthers’ football team of Ridgeview High School in Hickory, N.C., went undefeated and no other team scored on them the entire season. At the end of the season, the cumulative score was 446-0. They became known as “The Untouchables”. They were the 1964 AA state champions and they hold records in N.C. high school state football for 74 consecutive regular season victories and 14 consecutive shutouts. The team has been inducted into Catawba County Sports Hall of Fame as a “Team of Distinction.”

Why I wrote it: This is a part of Hickory’s history. It’s is a story about an amazing accomplishment and needs to be heard.

Other books I have had published: My second book will be coming out later this year.

Where (how) to buy my new book: Amazon

* * * *

Author: Tara McClary

City: Greensboro

Book title: “Is Your Dad A Pirate?”

Publisher: Mascot Books

What it’s about: Her daddy went away to fight for our country. And he came home changed. What’s a young family to do when a parent is injured? How might they respond to curiosity? In this tender account based on her childhood experiences, author Tara McClary Reeves shares how her family adapted to the extensive physical losses her father, Marine Corps Lt. Clebe McClary, sustained. With warmth and humor, this book encourages children and spouses facing similar trials to cherish the gift of family, to hold on to faith and to choose to be loving heroes on the home front.

Why I wrote it: To honor our veterans and to shine the spotlight on those “hidden heroes,” their caregivers.

Other books I have had published: “Don’t Tell That to Beasley”, WaterBrook/Random House; “The Knight and the Firefly”, B&H Kids, Lifeway; “The Pirate and the Firefly”, B&H Kids, Lifeway; “Point Me to Jesus”, BroadStreet Publishing

Where (how) to buy my new book: Amazon and anywhere books are sold.