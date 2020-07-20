RALEIGH — More than 40% of Wake County’s students have signed up for the school district’s new Virtual Academy program to avoid returning for in-person instruction this fall.
The Wake Virtual Academy has received 67,000 applications as of Monday morning, according to the district — far ahead of expectations for the program. The application period closed Monday but will be reopened if the school board votes Tuesday to start all 161,907 students on remote learning for the start of the school year.
School officials say families should apply for the Wake Virtual Academy if they want to ensure that they won’t be required to have in-person instruction. Even if Wake opens the district under a Plan C remote-only learning plan, students who aren’t in the Virtual Academy could be switched to in-person instruction later in the school year.
“We want to be clear that the current discussion anticipates moving to some form of in-person instruction as soon as practical,” Wake County Superintendent Cathy Moore said in the email Friday to district employees about potentially switching to Plan C.
“But as we get closer to opening the 2020-2021 school year, it has become evident that additional time will allow us to ensure that resources are obtained and distributed, necessary health protocols are established and integrated, and staff are prepared to fully implement these new procedures.”
All North Carolina K-12 public schools have been closed for in-person instruction since mid-March to try to slow the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
Gov. Roy Cooper announced last week that he’s reopening K-12 public schools in August under a “moderate social distancing” plan that limits how many students can be in schools and on buses. This Plan B also mandates daily temperature checks and health screenings, increased school cleanings and that face coverings be worn by all students and school employees.
But Cooper also gave school districts the option to use Plan C, which only has remote instruction. He’s not permitting schools to reopen for full-time, in-person instruction, which is Plan A.
Cooper is also requiring school districts to give a virtual-only option to students who don’t feel comfortable returning to school this fall.
The Wake County school board voted on July 2 to reopen schools on Plan B, with students split into three groups on a rotation of one week of in-person classes followed by two weeks of remote instruction.
Initially, Wake school officials had said they might get as many as 30% of students choosing the Virtual Academy, but they’ve gotten 41% so far. The 67,000 students who’ve signed up would, if they were their own separate district, be the 4th-largest in the state.
Demand is so high it could give Wake more flexibility of allowing some students to return for in-person instruction each day.
But at the same time, Wake and other school districts are being lobbied by teachers and some parents who say it’s unsafe to reopen for in-person instruction.
At least 13 North Carolina school districts have decided to not begin in-person instruction for the start of the new school year due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state and their area.
