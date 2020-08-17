GREENSBORO — Monday morning dawned as the first day of a new school year. But the halls of Smith High were eerily silent. No squeaks of sneakers on polished floors. No clanging of locker doors. No din of students talking in the halls as they reunited for a brand new semester.
Instead, there was just an empty echo.
That's because students were learning from home.
Down one hall, a lone voice could be faintly heard. It belonged to Tara Pidgeon, who was talking on the phone to one of her students.
“I’m just going down the roster of my students and calling and making sure they know what the plan is,” Pidgeon said.
Some teachers were given the option of teaching from home, but Pidgeon came to school on Monday. Because she has young children, Pidgeon knew she would have fewer distractions.
“I’m a more dynamic person face to face. I feel like that’s what brought me into teaching,” Pidgeon said. “So it’s a little more difficult to make connections, particularly with new students.”
Pidgeon has been an English teacher at Smith for 15 years — her entire career. When schools were ordered to close last March, students and teachers vacated hopeful they would return by the end of the year.
That didn't happen.
Summer wore on, and optimism for a new year turned to uncertainty.
Pidgeon thought they would be back for opening day, but on Monday, she found herself alone in the classroom. On one wall, there was a calendar with a page still turned to March.
“I assumed things would get better, not worse,” Pidgeon said.
She prepared her students over the summer to start school, expecting that virtual learning would be combined with limited classroom instruction. But Guilford County Schools, like many districts across North Carolina, decided it was unsafe and set into motion a plan to hold classes virtually.
And on Monday, fellow Smith teacher Brian Jones was ready.
“With the statistics the way they were, and they haven’t gotten any better, I don’t see how we can change the plan,” said Jones, who taught social studies from home.
Jones admits it was a challenge switching to online instruction.
“Over the years, I developed lessons and I have resources to use in person. Now, I’ve got to take those and adapt them,” he said.
In anticipation of virtual instruction, he created a series of YouTube videos for his students to learn civics and American history among other things.
Molding in-person lesson plans to online instruction wasn't the only challenge Jones faced Monday.
“You’ve got to be a lot more flexible in terms of your schedule,” he said. “In school, you have bells. You have blocks. People know where to go. With virtual (learning), you’re going to have some kids who have distractions and challenges.”
Pidgeon wanted to know what those challenges were, so she asked students to fill out a questionnaire about themselves and their home life.
She said one of the distractions some older students face is looking after younger siblings or an elderly relative.
Another obstacle: No internet access.
“It’s going to be challenging for some kids to get online,” Jones said. “We’ve got to make sure we’re prepared for that.”
Guilford County Schools is handing out digital devices such as laptops and tablets. While school officials can't bring the internet to student's homes, they are prepared to bring the internet to community neighborhoods through mobile "smart buses" where students can gather to get assignments.
Pidgeon said if there was ever evidence that schools need more funding, it couldn’t be more obvious than now.
Despite the challenges, including a statewide digital glitch on Monday morning that stalled learning statewide, both Pidgeon and Jones are optimistic that students and teachers can adjust to the new learning environment.
It'll just take time.
“I feel like the county did everything to get us prepared,” Jones said. “Nothing is going to be perfect.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.