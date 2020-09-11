Registration is open for 10 new learning centers at Guilford County Schools campuses across the district, the school system announced on Friday.
The centers will open Sept. 16 Wednesday and operate from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays during remote learning, which excludes holidays and teacher workdays, the announcement said.
The new centers are at:
• Academy at Lincoln
• Allen Jay Middle
• Bessemer Elementary
• Hairston Middle
• Montlieu Elementary
• Oak Hill Elementary
• Rankin Elementary
• Smith High
• Southern High
• Triangle Lake Elementary
The new centers join the original 13 at Cone, McLeansville, Reedy Fork, Parkview, Sedalia, Washington and Wiley elementaries; Eastern, Jackson and Southeast middle schools; and Andrews, Northeast Guilford and Southwest Guilford high schools.
A limited number of desktop devices will be available, but students should bring their own devices to the centers if possible. Students should also bring their student ID numbers to login to Canvas, the district’s learning management system.
While adult supervision will be provided by the district, the learning centers do not provide child care or instruction, the news release said. Center supervisors will help students access and navigate Canvas and other GCS applications.
Social distancing protocols are followed, and cloth face coverings are required. If a student does not have a cloth face covering, the center will provide one.
Advance registration is required for this free service. Breakfast and lunch will be provided.
Parents may register their child at gcsnc.schoolmint.net. Families with questions about the learning centers may contact Jeff Uhlenberg, director of extended learning, at 336-370-2321, Ext. 5.
