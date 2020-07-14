Race car drivers want to race.
There’s not much debate on that, and with few options available during a pandemic, some Bowman Gray Stadium drivers have found one. Several of them will be featured in a Modified Division race Saturday at Franklin County Speedway in Callaway, Va.
Track promoter Langley Austin has been doing his best to get the word out about the featured race.
“We think it’s a big deal,” Austin said. “We know those guys have limited options, so we think it will be a fun night.”
Franklin County Speedway, about 90 miles north of Winston-Salem and about 25 miles south of Roanoke, Va., has been running most of this season despite the pandemic.
Austin says attendance at the 8,000-seat track is capped around 1,000 fans.
“We have a small fan base, and we haven’t even come close to where how many we are allowed to have,” Austin said.
Fans who go to the track are encouraged to wear masks, Austin said.
“We are observing the social distance protocol, and we’ve asked our fans to do as self-temperature checks before coming,” Austin said.
Several Bowman Gray Modified drivers such as Tim Brown, Burt Myers, Jason Myers, Daniel Beeson, Brandon Ward, Mike Norman, Danny Bohn and James Civali are expected to race.
Races are also scheduled with drivers from Bowman Gray's Sportsman and Street Stock divisions.
“Dylan Moore, Tommy Neal and Chuck Wall are other drivers who have said they will be racing,” Austin said.
Burt Myers, like many of the other drivers, hasn’t raced since Ace Speedway was open. Ace Speedway, near Elon in Alamance County, was forced to close by the state for not obeying Gov. Roy Cooper’s Phase Two guidelines for sporting events on three race dates.
“I’m excited to get back out there and be on the track,” said Myers, the four-time Bowman Gray defending champion.
Myers said his father, Gary, raced at Franklin County when he was 16 or 17.
“Daddy use to race there a lot and I’ve raced there before,” Burt said. “It’s a good track and it’s fast. My sponsors have been very good to me and they know the situation we are in with not being able to race, so to be getting out there on a track somewhere is a good deal for us.”
Austin said he’s hoping for a larger crowd thanks to the Bowman Gray drivers.
“I think we will have more fans,” Austin said. “They haven’t been racing at Bowman Gray Stadium all season, so this will give them a chance to race.”
Neal has raced at Hickory Motor Speedway and Orange County Speedway.
“I’ve raced up there before and it’s a good track, but it’s kind of in the middle of nowhere,” Neal said.
Neal, who won a race at Hickory last weekend, expects Bowman Gray's Jacob and David Creed and Christian Joyce to race.
“It’s a half-mile track, and it’s banked pretty good,” Neal said. “It’s a fun place to race, but it’s a long drive to get there to race. But that’s what you have to do if you want to go racing. You can sit at home doing nothing, or you can find a track that’s open and go race.
“I want to race.”
