LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton scored 33 points each, and the Milwaukee Bucks overcame a huge early deficit to get a 130-116 win over the Miami Heat on Thursday to clinch the top seed in the Eastern Conference.
Milwaukee trailed by 1 with about five minutes remaining before using a 20-0 run, with three dunks from Antetokounmpo, to make it 130-111 with less than a minute to go and cruise to the victory. KINGS 140, PELICANS 125: Bogdan Bogdanovic scored a career-high 35 points to help Sacramento beat New Orleans. De’Aaron Fox had 30 points and 10 assists and Harrison Barnes added 22 points for the Kings.
Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram each scored 24 points for the Pelicans. JJ Redick scored 18 points and Jrue Holiday added 17 for the Pelicans, who fell to 1-3 in the restart.
SUNS 114, PACERS 99: Deandre Ayton had 23 points and 10 rebounds, and the Phoenix continued its improbable run in Disney World, beating Indiana for its fourth straight victory.
