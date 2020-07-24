The pandemic-delayed Major League Baseball opener was the sport’s most-watched regular-season game on any network in nine years.
The New York Yankees’ rain-shortened 4-1 win at the Washington Nationals on Thursday night averaged 4 million viewers on ESPN, according to Nielsen fast national ratings.
The game peaked at 8:30 p.m. with 4.48 million viewers.
No regular-season game had been viewed by that many since 4.7 million watched Boston beat the Yankees 3-2 in 10 innings on Aug. 7, 2011, also on ESPN.
ESPN’s previous high for an opener was 3.7 million for a 2017 matchup between the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs. Chicago tied the score with three runs in the ninth, and Randal Grichuck hit a walkoff single off Mike Montgomery in the bottom half. Seattle’s 12-4 victory over Boston on opening night last year was seen by 1.2 million on ESPN.
The Los Angeles Dodgers’ 8-1 win over San Francisco in the second game of Thursday’s doubleheader averaged 2,764,000 viewers on ESPN. The network said it was its most-watched late-night Eastern time baseball telecast, topping the previous high of 1,817,000 for the Chicago Cubs’ 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on April 10, 2017, a game that ended on Anthony Rizzo’s single off Kenley Jansen.
MLB: A record 110 players from the Dominican Republic were on opening-day major league rosters, boosted by an expanded pool following the layoff caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Major League Baseball said Friday that 291 of 1,026 players on opening-day rosters were born outside the 50 states, which comes to 28.4%. That is down slightly from 28.5% last year, 29% in 2018 and a record 29.8% in 2017.
Total players born outside the 50 states topped the previous high of 259 in 2017.
Dominican players were 10.7% of the big leagues, down from 11.6% last year and the record 11.7% in 2007, when there were 99 of 849.
Players came from 20 countries and territories, matching last year and one shy of the high in 2018.
San Francisco shortstop Mauricio Dubón became the first Honduran to make an opening-day roster.
There were 1,026 players in the pool, including 896 who were active, 109 on injured lists, 20 on the restricted list and one on the bereavement list.
Last year’s opening-day rosters included 251 of 882 players born outside the 50 states.
PHILADELPHIA — Miami Marlins catcher Jorge Alfaro went on the injured list Friday before their season opener at Philadelphia.
The Marlins didn’t give a reason but said they expected Alfaro to return this season.
The Atlanta Braves were without their top two catchers, Tyler Flowers and Travis d’Arnaud, for their opening game Friday at the New York Mets after both players showed symptoms of the coronavirus. There has been concern that catchers are especially vulnerable to the virus because they’re in close proximity to batters and the plate umpire.
The Marlins learned Friday morning Alfaro would be unavailable, manager Don Mattingly said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.