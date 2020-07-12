DUBLIN, Ohio — Collin Morikawa never looked like a winner at the Workday Charity Open until he tapped in for par on the third playoff hole, capping off a wild finish Sunday at Muirfield Village.
Morikawa trailed Justin Thomas by three strokes with three holes to play and managed to get into a playoff with a 6-under 66. Then, after watching Thomas hole a 50-foot birdie putt on the first extra hole, he had to make a 25-footer just to stay alive. He could only watch as Thomas had a 10-footer to win on the 18th on the second playoff hole.
It finally ended on No. 10 when Thomas had to lay up from behind a tree and made bogey, and Morikawa took two putts from just inside 10 feet for his second career victory, and first against a strong PGA Tour field.
“It was crazy,” Morikawa said.
It was a shocker for Thomas, too. He lost a two-stroke lead at the start in three holes. He ran off four straight birdies and had 10 consecutive one-putts to build a three-stroke lead through 15 holes.
Thomas didn’t do anything terribly wrong — a tee shot in the thick collar on the par-3 16th that led to bogey, a 12-foot birdie attempt on the 17th that narrowly missed and a tee shot that found a bunker on the 18th and led to another bogey and a 69. They finished at 19-under 269.
Thomas looked like the winner when his 50-foot birdie putt found the center of the cup on the 18th. Morikawa, who lost a playoff at Colonial last month by missing a 3-foot putt, wouldn’t let this one go.
It was his debut at Muirfield Village, and this victory didn’t end with a handshake from Jack Nicklaus. That’s for next week at the Memorial.
Viktor Hovland of Norway had a 71 and finished alone in third. He was in the final group of three young stars, all of whom had the lead at some point during the final round.
Hovland’s hopes ended with two shots — finding a bunker from the 10th fairway for bogey, and a driver on the reachable 14 that only missed by about 5 feet, enough to slowly tumble down the bank and into the water.
It was the second playoff in five events since the PGA Tour resumed, and Morikawa was involved in both of them.
Now, they get ready to do it again. Muirfield Village is closed on Monday so crews can get ready for the Memorial, which starts Thursday. The work includes swapping out all the signage, and removing some 10 electronic leaderboards from the course. Nicklaus prefers all the scoring on manual white boards, just like the Masters.
