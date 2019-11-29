N.C. A&T men shut down by Jacksonville

Jacksonville 61
N.C. A&T 45
How Jacksonville won
The Dolphins held the Aggies to just 29.5 percent shooting on their home floor (18-for-61) and 3-for-20 from long range while allowing just 14 points in the first half to build a 16-point advantage at the break. Jacksonville allowed N.C. A&T to shoot just 17.2 percent in that first half.
Key performers
Jacksonville: David Bell scored a game-high 16 points and hauling in a game-high 14 rebounds. Off the bench, Destin Barnes scored five points and had seven rebounds.
N.C. A&T: Ronald Jackson led the Aggies with eight points and 10 rebounds. Tyler Maye tacked on nine points and Devin Haygood had nine points and six rebounds.
Next
The Aggies are back in action at home on Wednesday when they host Longwood at 7 p.m. Next up for Jacksonville is a date with Marquette in Milwaukee, Wis., on Wednesday night at 9 p.m.
JACKSONVILLE 61, NC A&T 45
FG FT Reb
JACKSONVILLE M M-A M-A O-T A PF PT
Norman 25 5-10 0-0 2-6 2 2 12
Bell 32 7-9 2-2 2-14 1 0 16
Barnes 27 2-11 0-0 2-7 2 3 5
Santos 38 1-4 2-2 0-0 2 1 5
Sides 20 1-6 0-0 0-1 0 2 3
Arnold 22 2-6 0-0 0-3 2 0 5
McCallum 15 0-2 2-2 0-3 2 0 2
Wood 13 3-3 2-3 0-0 1 0 8
Workman 8 1-3 3-6 1-3 0 3 5
Totals 200 22-54 11-15 7-37 12 11 61
Percentages: FG .407, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Norman 2-5, Santos 1-2, Arnold 1-3, Sides 1-6, Barnes 1-7). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 8 (1 PTS). Blocked Shots: 2 (Arnold, McCallum). Turnovers: 8 (Santos 3, Arnold, Barnes, Bell, Norman, Wood). Steals: 6 (Santos 2, Barnes, Bell, McCallum, Wood, Workman).
FG FT Reb
NC A&T M M-A M-A O-T A PF PT
Haygood 31 4-8 0-1 4-6 0 2 9
R.Jackson 36 3-6 1-2 3-10 0 1 8
Lyons 16 0-5 2-2 0-3 1 1 2
Langley 32 1-7 2-2 1-4 3 2 4
Maye 36 4-12 1-2 1-4 1 1 9
Cleveland 23 2-12 0-0 0-1 0 0 5
A.Jackson 16 2-8 0-0 0-5 0 2 4
Filmore 7 2-3 0-0 2-2 0 3 4
Scruggs 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Maddox 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 200 18-61 6-9 11-35 5 14 45
Percentages: FG .295, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 3-20, .150 (Haygood 1-2, R.Jackson 1-3, Cleveland 1-6, Langley 0-1, Maye 0-1, Lyons 0-3, A.Jackson 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 10 (11 PTS). Blocked Shots: 2 (Langley, Lyons). Turnovers: 10 (Langley 4, A.Jackson 2, Maye 2, Haygood, R.Jackson). Steals: 4 (Cleveland, Langley, Maye, R.Jackson).
Jacksonville 30 31 — 61
NC A&T 14 31 — 45
A—956 (5,700).