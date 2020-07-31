NFL
n The league suspended wide receiver Antonio Brown for the first eight regular-season games of the 2020 season. Brown, who doesn’t have a contract with any team, was suspended Friday under the league’s personal conduct policy. Brown, who played one game last season for the Patriots before being released, can be signed by any team and would be eligible to participate in all of his team’s preseason activities. The suspension would take effect when teams make their final cuts on Sept. 5. Brown pleaded no contest on June 12
to charges related to a fight with a moving truck driver outside his South Florida home earlier this year.
n Steve Levy, Brian Griese and Louis Riddick will be the new announcing team for ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” according to a person familiar with the decision. The MNF booth has had frequent changes since Mike Tirico left for NBC in 2016. Tirico was the play-by-play voice for 10 seasons (2006-15) and teamed with Jon Gruden for the last seven. Sean McDonough took over for Tirico for 2016 and ’17 and worked with Gruden.
college basketball
n Stanford guard Tyrell Terry has decided to keep his name in the NBA draft and skip his final three seasons of college. Terry, 6-foot-1, averaged 14.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game in his only season at Stanford. He had the second-highest scoring average for a freshman in school history.
n Forward Matt Mitchell will return to San Diego State for his senior season after exploring his chances in the NBA draft. He was named first-team All-Mountain West last season when SDSU went 30-2, won the MWC regular-season title and would have been a No. 1 or 2 seed in the NCAA tournament.
