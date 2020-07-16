track & field
n Olympic finalist sprinter Deajah Stevens was banned for 18 months on Thursday for missing doping tests and will miss the Tokyo Games. The Athletics Integrity Unit said Stevens was unavailable for three doping controls in 2019 in Oregon and West Hollywood. Three whereabouts violations within one year can lead to a ban. Stevens, a 25-year-old American, had her ban backdated to start on Feb. 17, 2020. It will expire days after the scheduled closing ceremony of the postponed Tokyo Olympics in August 2021.
MLB
n ESPN won’t assign Alex Rodriguez to cover the team he’s trying to buy. The network said on a conference call that their “Sunday Night Baseball” analyst won’t be broadcasting New York Mets games while he remains in a bidding war for the National League club. Retired Atlanta Braves star Chipper Jones will replace Rodriguez. The retired Braves legend owns the Mets in a different way. A career .309 hitter against the Mets during his 19-year career, Jones named his son, Shea, after the Queens stadium he made his second home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.