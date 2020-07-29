college basketball
n Lou Henson, the plain-spoken coach who took New Mexico State and Illinois to the Final Four during a 21-year career that included nearly 800 victories and a feud with fellow Big Ten coach Bob Knight, has died. He was 88. Henson died Saturday at his home in Champaign, Ill., and he was buried in a private service Wednesday, the Illinois athletics department said. Henson left the game as the winningest coach at both Illinois and New Mexico State, and still ranks fifth all-time among Big Ten coaches in total wins (423) and conference wins (214). In 2015, he was named to the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame.
n Former Georgia forward Rodney Howard has been granted immediate eligibility following his transfer to state rival Georgia Tech. The 6-foot-11 Howard has three seasons of eligibility remaining. Howard averaged 1.3 points and 1.5 rebounds in 24 games as a freshman at Georgia. He made two starts before announcing his plans to transfer to the Yellow Jackets.
pro basketball
n The Detroit Pistons have agreed to buy the Northern Arizona Suns, and the NBA G League team is expected to begin playing in Detroit in 2021-22. The Pistons, the Phoenix Suns and the G League announced the purchase Wednesday. A new arena for the team is being constructed on the campus of Wayne State University in Detroit. The Pistons also said they’re soliciting ideas for the team’s new name.
