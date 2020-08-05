Pro basketball
n The NBA bubble continues to be a success. None of the 343 players who were tested for COVID-19 on the Disney World campus in Orlando, Fla., since results were last announced July 29 have returned confirmed positives, the league and National Basketball Players Association announced Wednesday. There were also no positive tests from July 29 or July 30. That came after the league and players association announced July 13 that two of the initial 322 players who had arrived since July 7 tested positive while in quarantine.
n WNBA players urged people to vote against Atlanta Dream co-owner Kelly Loeffler, a Republican U.S. senator running to keep her seat in Georgia. Loeffler, who spoke out publicly against the league’s social justice plans and sent a letter to WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert objecting to the initiatives to honor the Black Lives Matter movement once the season began last month, is facing opposition from Raphael Warnock. He is a Black pastor in Atlanta.
college basketball
n Alabama guard John Petty Jr. is staying in school instead of entering the NBA draft. The Crimson Tide junior announced his decision to return for his senior season Monday on Twitter. Petty, the Tide’s top 3-point shooter, averaged 14.5 points and a team-high 6.6 rebound last season. He was second on the team in assists. Petty made 85 3-pointers in 29 games, shooting at a 44% clip.
