colleges
n Charlotte 49ers will meet 19th-ranked North Carolina in a nonconference football game on Sept. 19 at Kenan Stadium. It is — for now at least — Charlotte’s season opener and the third nonconference game on the 49ers’ schedule, joining a home game on Sept. 26 against Georgia State and a contest at Duke on Oct. 31. North Carolina and Duke both made Charlotte their nonconference opponents in the ACC’s 10-league, one non-league scheduling format this season. The Tar Heels’ schedule is now complete. They open their season on Sept. 12 at home against Syracuse before facing Charlotte the following week. Charlotte is led by second-year head coach Will Healy, who guided the 49ers to a 7-6 record and an appearance in the Bahamas Bowl a season ago.
n The Pac-12 players of the “WeAreUnited” movement said they were “disappointed and deeply concerned” after a recent meeting with the conference’s commissioner. The players sent an email to Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott late Friday accusing him of not taking the issues they have raised seriously enough. The email was also shared with members of the media. The group’s correspondence came after Scott followed their email with an email of his own to the players that struck a very different tone, thanking them for the “passion and honesty with which you spoke yesterday evening.” The group is pushing the conference to address their concerns about COVID-19 protocols, racial injustice in college sports and economic rights for college athletes.
auto racing
n NASCAR docked Ryan Newman and Chris Buescher 20 points each and confiscated their spoilers before Saturday’s race at Michigan International Speedway. NASCAR said the two violated a rule stating that except as specified, spoilers must be used exactly as supplied from the manufacturer. Each car was also being sent to the rear for the start of the race. Other penalties include a loss of 20 owner points and a $25,000 fine. Jimmie Johnson and Joey Gase are also starting at the back because of inspection failures.
NFL
n Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry was activated from the physically unable to perform list on Saturday, clearing the way for him to practice in training camp following offseason hip surgery. Landry hasn’t missed a game in six NFL seasons.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.