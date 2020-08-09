LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Gregg Popovich and the San Antonio Spurs helped their playoff chances, and Zion Williamson might have to wait another year for his postseason debut.
DeMar DeRozan scored 27 points, Rudy Gay added 19 off the bench and the Spurs wasted much of a 20-point, second-half lead before hanging on to beat New Orleans 122-113 on Sunday and hand a big blow to the Pelicans’ postseason hopes.
JJ Redick scored 31 points with a season-high eight 3-pointers for New Orleans, which got 25 from Williamson and 17 from Brandon Ingram.
The Spurs — bidding to become the first team in NBA history to make 23 consecutive playoff appearances — moved past idle Phoenix into 10th place in the West, percentage points behind Portland for the No. 9 spot that comes with a berth in the play-in series next weekend.
THUNDER 121, WIZARDS 103: Rookie Darius Bazley scored a career-high 23 points off the bench, and Oklahoma City beat Washington to keep the Wizards the only winless team inside the NBA bubble. Mike Muscala also scored 18 points. Chris Paul had 13 points and nine assists, and Hamidou Diallo finished with 13 points for the Thunder.
RAPTORS 108, GRIZZLIES 99: Pascal Siakam scored 26 points to help Toronto beat Memphis, preventing the Grizzlies from clinching a spot in the Western Conference play-in series. Norman Powell scored 16 points and Kyle Lowry added 15 for the Raptors, who clinched the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference and their fifth consecutive season with at least 50 wins.
CELTICS 122, MAGIC 119: Gordon Hayward hit three free throws with 2:29 left in overtime, and Boston beat Orlando for their third straight victory.
