NHL
n Washington’s John Carlson, Tampa Bay’s Victor Hedman and Nashville’s Roman Josi have been named the finalists for the NHL’s James Norris Memorial Trophy, awarded to the league’s top defenseman. The finalists were announced Monday and voted on by members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. Led by C/Carlson’s 75 points (15 goals, 60 assists), the three were the NHL’s top point-producers among defensemen.
BASEBALL
n The Kansas City Royals placed right-hander Jakob Junis on the injured list Monday to allow him to continue preparing for the upcoming season after he missed the first part of summer camp following a positive test for the coronavirus. Junis, 27, tested positive for COVID-19 during initial testing several weeks ago. The Royals said he was cleared about a week ago to return to baseball activities but that he is not yet ready for regular-season competition.
NFL
n The Jacksonville Jaguars signed their final four draft picks Monday, including first-rounder K’Lavon Chaisson. Fifth-round safety Daniel Thomas, sixth-round quarterback Jake Luton and seventh-round kick returner Chris Claybrooks also signed rookie deals. Jacksonville now has its largest draft class — 12 players — under contract a day before rookies are scheduled to report for COVID-19 testing. Veterans are slated to report to camp next Tuesday.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
n West Coast Conference player of the year Filip Petrusev announced Monday that he will pursue a professional career and not return for his final two years at Gonzaga, citing uncertainty about the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on the upcoming college basketball season. Petrusev tweeted that while his goal is to play in the NBA, he has signed with Mega Bemax of Serbia.
