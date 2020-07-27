College Football
n If Miami has a football season, D’Eriq King will be the Hurricanes’ starting quarterback.The Hurricanes made the announcement Monday that King, a redshirt senior transfer from Houston, will be the first-string quarterback when — or if — the season begins. Miami coach Manny Diaz made the decision public on the first day of the team’s second summer workout session.
MLB
n Utility player Josh Harrison signed a one-year contract with the Washington Nationals and was added to their 30-man active roster Monday, less than a week after he was released by the Philadelphia Phillies. The 33-year-old Harrison is a two-time All-Star and a right-handed hitter who has started games at second base, third base, shortstop and both corner outfield spots during his nine years in the majors.
NFL
n The New Orleans Saints signed their four 2020 draft picks to four-year contracts on Monday, the day rookies were scheduled to report for training camp, general manager Mickey Loomis said. New Orleans’ most recent draft class is headlined by first-round pick Cesar Ruiz, a center out of Michigan who was selected 24th overall and is expected to compete for a starting role this season at either center or right guard. The Saints also drafted Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun and Dayton tight end Adam Trautman in the third round, along with Mississippi State quarterback Tommy Stevens in the seventh round.
n San Francisco 49ers postseason breakout star Raheem Mostert reworked his contract after previously requesting a trade. Agent Brett Tessler announced the new deal Monday that ensures the running back will report to camp with his teammates later this week.
NBA
n Durham native Josh Hall made the choice to head to the NBA instead of playing college basketball. It was a risky decision, but it looks like it’s paying off. Hall will have the chance to display his skills in front of NBA personnel after being one of the 105 players invited to the NBA Combine. The NBA Combine is a three-day event to give front office executives and coaches a chance to see prospects up close. NBA hopefuls have their measurements taken, go through drills and compete in five-on-five games.
