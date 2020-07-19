NHL

n Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby did not practice on Sunday, a day after leaving a team scrimmage with an undisclosed health issue. The team captain and two-time NHL MVP scored during an organized scrimmage on Saturday. Head coach Mike Sullivan declined to offer specifics on what happened to Crosby in the immediate aftermath, saying he was simply “not permitted to comment.”

Elsewhere

n Netflix now has Michael Jordan and “The Last Dance” in the United States. The popular 10-part documentary on the Chicago Bulls’ six NBA championships and the team’s breakup was a huge hit when it first ran on ESPN and ESPN2 in April and May. The first-run of “The Last Dance” made it the most popular documentary content in ESPN history, averaging 5.6 million viewers nationally. But now Netflix, a production partner with ESPN, Mandalay Sports Media, NBA Entertainment and Jordan’s Jump 23 that held the exclusive distribution rights outside the United States, finally gets to share “The Last Dance” with its domestic subscribers.

Tags

