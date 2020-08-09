AUTO RACING
n Max Verstappen sprung what could be the surprise of the Formula One season by beating Lewis Hamilton to win the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix on Sunday. “I didn’t see it coming, but after the first stint it seemed we were really good on tires,” Verstappen said after his ninth career win. “We had a lot of pace in the car. I didn’t have any tire issues and we kept pushing. It was an incredible result to win, so everything worked out well and I am very happy.” Charles Leclerc finished fourth for Ferrari ahead of Red Bull’s Alexander Albon. Racing Point’s Lance Stroll was sixth.
NFL
n The Washington Football Team activated linebacker Reuben Foster off the physically unable to perform list Sunday ahead of the start of the first on-field training camp workouts. Foster, 26, tore the ACL and caused additional damage to his left knee during offseason workouts in May 2019 and missed all of last season.
n Wide receiver Chester Rogers signed with the Miami Dolphins, providing a reinforcement at a position where two players earlier opted out for the season. Rogers started 22 games in 2016-19 with the Indianapolis Colts. He has 111 career receptions for 1,221 yards and five touchdowns.
NBA
n Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green’s suggestion for Devin Booker’s future did not amuse the NBA. The league fined Green $50,000 on Sunday for violating the league’s anti-tampering rule with his comments about Booker, the Phoenix Suns’ star guard.
NHL
n T.J. Oshie and Tom Wilson scored, Braden Holtby made 30 saves, and the Washington Capitals beat the Boston Bruins 2-1 in round-robin play Sunday to clinch the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference and set up a first-round matchup against former coach Barry Trotz’s New York Islanders.
n Joe Pavelski tied it with 31.4 seconds left in the third period, Anton Khudobin stopped all three shots he faced in the shootout, and the Dallas Stars beat the St. Louis Blues 2-1 in round-robin play Sunday to clinch the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference.
GOLF
n California teenager Rose Zhang won the longest U.S. Women’s Amateur title match in 54 years, denying Gabriela Ruffels a repeat victory Sunday when the 20-year-old Australia missed a 3-foot par putt on the 38th hole. Neither player led by more than 2 up the entire 36-hole match, and they halved the last five holes with par to force extra holes for the first time since 2001.
n Danielle Kang delivered a stunning rally without having to do nearly as much as she might have thought, mainly because of a collapse by Lydia Ko that was equally shocking, especially the double bogey on the par-5 closing hole at Highland Meadows. Kang followed her late bogey with two straight birdies, and four closing pars for a 3-under 68 that was enough for a one-shot victory and her second straight win in Ohio.
