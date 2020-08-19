RALEIGH — As North Carolina college students return to campuses to resume in-person classes, universities are providing infrequent coronavirus updates with wildly different levels of transparency.
During a Wednesday news conference, N.C. Secretary of Health Mandy Cohen said the state has worked with campuses to get sufficient coronavirus data but may not be able to access information about COVID-19 clusters.
“There are certain things that we at the department (of health and human services) have requirements about by law that folks must report to us in terms of cases,” Cohen said. “That is the case for K-12 schools. They are required when they have a cluster to report to us. That’s not the case at universities and colleges.”
Gov. Roy Cooper encouraged universities to disclose more information to help college families and state health officials get a better understanding of how the pandemic is affecting college campuses.
“I do understand the stress that students are feeling, that parents are feeling," Cooper said. "I think that’s why it’s so important that we all look out for each other. I think it’s important for us, too, to know the data at each of these universities so that everybody can keep up with it."
Calls for more COVID-19 data come as more students return to college this week and newly reopened campuses see a rise in coronavirus cases.
N.C. A&T, the nation's largest historically black college and university, began fall classes Wednesday. In a virtual news conference, Chancellor Harold Martin Sr. highlighted the university's dashboard of confirmed cases, which provides minimal information that only includes the number of COVID-19 cases for both students and employees.
N.C. A&T sends additional information to the UNC System, but limits what is visible for the public.
“We wanted to keep it as simple as possible while giving people an actionable dataset,” said Todd Simmons, a university spokesman.
UNCG provides even less information on its website by bundling COVID-19 cases into a single number that merges positive results for students, faculty and staff.
Duke University, a private school that operates outside the UNC System, announced Tuesday that 11 students had been infected as of Aug. 14. So far, 5,765 tests have been administered to students returning to campus.
UNC-Chapel Hill announced Monday that it would halt in-person instruction starting Wednesday after university officials saw a rapid increase in tests coming back positive — up from 2.8% to 13.6% since classes started.
During the first week of classes, 130 students were infected with the coronavirus.
UNC-CH's dashboard provides weekly updates with substantial details about the number of COVID-19 cases among students and staff members, occupancy rates in campus housing, total testing capacity and the percentage of tests coming back positive.
N.C. State, which reported its first cluster of cases on Tuesday, provides the public with the number of tests it performs and the proportion of cases that come back positive, sorted by students and faculty.
East Carolina University has come under fire after about 400 students gathered at a party. ECU has seen 61 positive cases in the past two weeks, according to its website.
Cohen said she's spoken with many college chancellors about their reopening plans and wants them all to provide as much information to the public as they can.
“We do not have a legal requirement for them to report to us," Cohen said. "I would ask them to be as transparent as possible because I think it’s important for us to all know what is happening.”
