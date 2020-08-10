CHAPEL HILL — Monday was the first day of classes at UNC-Chapel Hill and N.C. State University, but the fall semester has never looked quite like this.
The Chapel Hill campus was like a ghost town just before 8 a.m., when students would typically be buzzing through campus to get to their first class.
The coronavirus pandemic hasn't halted campus operations, but the fall semester started about a week earlier than originally planned in an effort to help limit the spread of COVID-19 and get students off campus before a potential second wave.
There wasn't a long line of students waiting to take their traditional lucky first sip at UNC's Old Well, but a group of students wearing face masks walked up and took their picture to mark the tradition. There weren't large groups of freshman walking to breakfast with their new friends and roommates, but some students were outside the student union eating breakfast or coming out of a dining hall with to-go bags of food.
Chris Suggs, senior class president at UNC, lives in Durham but drove to campus early Monday because he couldn't sleep Sunday night. He walked around Chapel Hill and by the Bell Tower praying for the university community, including students, housekeepers and dining workers, professors and administrator, as they embark on this "college school year like no other."
"It's going to be filled with so much uncertainty, it already is," Suggs said. "So I pray that we can make the best out of what is such a bleak and dark situation."
Mandated masks
Other people were strolling through McCorkle Place, but only a few students were going into academic buildings. And there were university ambassadors at every building entrance and other workers in colored polo shirts facilitating those coming in and out and making sure everyone had a mask on.
While UNC is offering some face-to-face courses this fall, those classrooms will be mostly empty, with only a third of the students actually attending in person. Many students will be taking courses online, even if they're living in campus housing, which also has reduced capacity.
UNC has been planning its fall reopening for months, and the university has made adjustments to everything from seating arrangements in classrooms to reserving residence halls for COVID-19 isolation and quarantine.
N.C. State also has a mix of virtual and online classes. The Raleigh campus changed seating arrangements and spread out desks or tables in classrooms and labs. In some classrooms, they installed barriers to maintain physical distancing, and faculty might be teaching from behind a Plexiglas shield.
Advice from Orange County
UNC reported 13 new positive cases among students last week when the most students were moving into dorms and apartments. The university is tracking cases on campus among students and employees and will update its dashboard weekly.
Given the threat of the pandemic, Orange County health officials advised the university to delay in-person classes for five weeks or to offer fully online instruction for the fall. They also asked UNC to limit campus housing to only students who need it.
Orange officials are concerned that bringing tens of thousands of students back amid the rising coronavirus cases, particularly among young people, will make the area a hot spot. They're also worried about the behavior they've seen of some students who have been seen socializing around town at bars and restaurants, hanging out in big groups at off campus houses and not wearing masks or social distancing.
For weeks, there have been protests and petitions from university students, faculty and staff across the state arguing that it's too soon for campus to re-open. But UNC and other schools say they've made their campuses safe enough for students to return as long as the community standards and testing protocols are followed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.