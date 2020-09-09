GREENSBORO — Guilford County Schools has dismantled its afterschool program, making it yet another casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Based on conversations at a Guilford County Board of Education meeting this week, the ACES program looks unlikely to return any time this year — even if in-person school starts.
Instead, board members unanimously voted to revisit, by next May at the latest, the question of whether the program can be viable.
The motion came up at the request of school board member T. Dianne Bellamy-Small, who said she sees the program's value and is interested in seeing ACES resurrected if possible.
She said ACES — which stands for After-School Care Enrichment Services — served about 4,000 and employed roughly 410 people. While not at the core of the district's mission to educate students, it's still beneficial to them and their families, Bellamy-Small said.
Bellamy-Small originally brought forward a more strongly worded motion, which included, among other things, prohibiting other providers to handle afterschool care and a freeze on whatever money, if any, might be remaining in the ACES fund, which is supported by parent fees.
School board members voted in late July to hold classes remotely for at least the first nine weeks of school due to the pandemic, negating the need for afterschool care.
At a school board meeting this week, Superintendent Sharon Contreras said that nearly 100 ACES workers have been moved into positions critical to operations during remote instruction. Close to 50 are helping students with special needs, she said.
And now that they are in other positions, Contreras said she's not willing to pull them out and put them back in their old jobs to restart ACES.
Furthermore, Contreras raised concerns that the earlier version of Bellamy-Small's motion could preclude the district from partnering with an outside organization to provide afterschool care, a possibility that's being explored.
Several school board members voiced compliments for the ACES program and an interest in bringing it back at some point, but were unwilling to go as far as Bellamy-Small's original motion.
When her motion was amended to simply calling for the district to revisit the issue by May, it passed unanimously.
Board member Khem Irby, a former ACES staff member, said she thought the program needs major changes should it return.
"I think it’s an opportunity for us to rethink afterschool childcare," she said.
