Local virus testing is slow and complicated
I spent last week trying to get COVID-19 tests for my family. The experience was alarming. Allow me to share some details:
I requested a test through my doctor’s office on that Monday morning, yet I was not tested until Tuesday afternoon.
My results posted to MyChart at 10:35 on Saturday night. The process took six days.
For my husband, we identified a community testing site through the Department of Health and Human Services website. An agent at Cone Health confirmed the site’s existence and “walk-up” policy.
We arrived at the site only to find an empty parking lot. The listing was an error.
On Monday afternoon, our pediatrician’s office approved my two children for testing. Only on Friday at 4 p.m. was I called to schedule my children’s tests.
Our local testing situation is disastrous. If we plan to open schools and workplaces, we need testing that is coordinated, hassle-free and rapid.
Forcing one family to navigate three different systems is senseless.
Long waits and disorganization undermine the usefulness of testing and create chaos in the lives of community members.
We need federal leadership to ensure that every state has what it needs to make testing available to all.
Karen Spira
Greensboro
We put police officers in a difficult situation
This letter is written in response to the letter “Police kill because they have permission” (July 10).
While it is unfortunate police are forced to kill people, they under no circumstances have permission to kill. Moreover, police have permission to protect themselves and the citizens they are sworn to protect.
Police are put in an almost impossible situation and risk their lives every day and every moment they are on duty. Police shootings are fairly scrutinized under intense administrative review and every officer involved in a shooting must explain in detail why he or she believed it was necessary to fire their weapon.
We live in an increasingly violent world. How can we possibly expect police to protect and defend us if we do not give them the right to use their judgment in violent interactions with people who have freely chosen to commit a crime?
Clearly there are instances where police officers do make poor decisions, or, as in the case of George Floyd, commit undeniable murder.
However, these instances are the exception, not the rule. We should honor police as heroes, not vilify them.
John Essa
Greensboro
From Yum Yum family: Thanks, Greensboro!
The W.B. Aydelette Sr. family wishes to thank God for giving W.B. the idea and the dream of making and selling ice cream.
We would also like to thank all of the generations of people who have enjoyed our products at Yum Yum Better Ice Cream and Hot Dogs through 114 years and helped keep us in business.
Additionally, the Aydelette family extends our gracious appreciation to all of the members of our staff who have worked at Yum Yum and represented our family through the years.
We could not have been successful without all the folks who have visited our store and introduced generations of new customers. Or the hundreds who worked behind the counter at our old location and the current Yum Yum location.
We feel extremely confident that the new owners will carry on our tradition of quality products for the next 100 years.
Please support them as you have supported us so well over the years.
We will forever be grateful.
Clint and Linda Aydelette
Greensboro
Birth control ruling was unfair, abhorrent
Medical decisions should be made between a patient and his or her doctor.
Employers should have nothing to do with it.
Yet a week ago, the Supreme Court ruled that employers may push their own religious agenda in the workplace by denying employees coverage for birth control. Now, more than 75,000 people are at risk of losing access to birth control.
This abhorrent ruling gives employers far too much control over the health decisions of their employees.
It is a blatant attack on American women and their bodies — giving organizations and businesses the jurisdiction to overrule personal choice and freedom.
It is a blow to our hard-earned progress to advance reproductive rights and access to birth control.
This decision can’t be allowed to stand.
The courts hang in the balance of the November election, so it’s crucial to get rid of right-wing demagogues, from President Trump to Sens. Thom Tillis and Richard Burr.
We need North Carolinians to head to the polls to elect officials who will stand up for the health, empowerment and rights of everyone, everywhere.
Jacqueline Broz
Chapel Hill
