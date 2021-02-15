Tracy Furman announces run for District 3 City Council seat

GREENSBORO — Nonprofit executive Tracy Furman announced Monday she plans to run for City Council in District 3 to replace City Councilman Justin Outling, who is a candidate for mayor.

Furman will face Chip Roth, who has also announced he is running for the seat.

Furman, 53, moved to Greensboro when she was 7 years old, and attended Grimsley High School. She studied policy and government at Johns Hopkins University.

Furman is executive director of Triad Local First, a nonprofit devoted to assisting local businesses succeed through various programs of education and advocacy.

She said in a news release that economic development is a key strategy for the city.

“Our independent business owners are our neighbors and friends. Our community is stronger when our small business economy is thriving”.

Furman said she plans to make safety and affordable housing a priority.

“Sending me to City Hall will result in a community that’s stronger for all of us. Bringing the right jobs to Greensboro and using our resources wisely are critical to putting Greensboro back to work,” she said in the news release.