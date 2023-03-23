TRADITION!: The Temple Emanuel Jewish Festival returns to Greensboro on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The last full festival happened in 2019, pre-pandemic, with about 4,000 people attending. Expect the same fun activities, including Jewish and Israeli food, rabbi-led temple tours, music and dancing, activities for the kids, and an opportunity to meet famous Jewish characters including Miriam, King Solomon, Abraham, Rachel and Noah. Want to ask Moses how he felt when he received the Ten Commandments? Knock yourself out! The festival will take place rain or shine at 1129 Jefferson Road, Greensboro. Go to gsojfest.org/ for more information.