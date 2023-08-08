GREENSBORO — All lanes in the 4400 block of Old Battleground Road between Cotswold Avenue and White Horse Drive will experience minor traffic delays today due to sewer line work, according to a news release from the city.

The work was expected to begin at 7 a.m., officials said.

The Palmetto Trail Head at Atlantic & Yadkin Greenway parking lot at 4450 Old Battleground Road will be closed while crews are working. The repairs, which are expected to be completed by 5 p.m. today, may cause minor traffic delays.

Signs and traffic cones are in place and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes. Dates and times may change due to weather or last-minute changes in the work schedule.