Train accident

GREENSBORO — On November 6, 2022 at 11:40 a.m., Greensboro Police responded to Franklin Blvd near Burlington Road regarding an accident involving a pedestrian and train. As a result of the accident, both directions of Franklin Blvd at E Market Street will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.

