Train hits tractor-trailer on tracks in Jamestown, Highway Patrol says

JAMESTOWN — No one was seriously hurt Monday night when an Amtrak passenger train hit a tractor-trailer that tried to cross the tracks while the flashing red lights warned of an oncoming train, troopers said.

Troopers responded about 5:20 p.m. Monday to the tracks on Dillon Road near Main Street for a report of a wreck.

Frederick Paul Carr, 23, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was driving north in a 2015 Freightliner pulling a 53-foot, enclosed van semitrailer when he failed to yield and was hit by the westbound passenger train headed to Charlotte, the patrol said in a news release.

The trailer was empty at the time. No one was injured on the train, which was carrying 57 passengers, the patrol said.

Carr had minor injuries from getting out of the truck before the crash, but he was not taken to a medical facility, troopers said.

A Jamestown woman and her 7-year-old passenger were uninjured when their vehicle, which had stopped at the crossing stop bar facing north, was struck by debris from the crash, the patrol said.

Dillon Road was closed at the railroad crossing while the crash was cleaned up.