 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Trevor Stewart
0 Comments

Trevor Stewart

  • 0
US Track Trials Athletics

Trevor Stewart during a heat race in the 400 at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials.

Sport

Track and field, 4x400 relay pool

Triad tie

Completed senior year at A&T

Competition schedule

4x400 relay

Round 1, 7:25 a.m. Aug. 6 (Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)

Final, 8:50 a.m. Aug. 7 (Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)

Medal prediction

Gold in 4x400 relay

Age

24

Hometown

Lorton, Va.

Notable

Finished fourth (44.90 seconds) at U.S. Olympic trials in June, earned spot in relay team pool

 Member of A&T relay team that won NCAA indoor and outdoor championships in 4x400

 Aggies' time of 2:59.21 at NCAA East Preliminary on May 27 is fastest in the world

 Finished fourth in 400 at 2021 NCAA championships

 Finished second in 400 at 2019 NCAA championships

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News