Trevor Stewart

Sport
Track and field, 4x400 relay pool
Triad tie
Completed senior year at A&T
Competition schedule
4x400 relay
Round 1, 7:25 a.m. Aug. 6 (Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)
Final, 8:50 a.m. Aug. 7 (Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)
Medal prediction
Gold in 4x400 relay
Age
24
Hometown
Lorton, Va.
Notable
• Finished fourth (44.90 seconds) at U.S. Olympic trials in June, earned spot in relay team pool
• Member of A&T relay team that won NCAA indoor and outdoor championships in 4x400
• Aggies' time of 2:59.21 at NCAA East Preliminary on May 27 is fastest in the world
• Finished fourth in 400 at 2021 NCAA championships
• Finished second in 400 at 2019 NCAA championships