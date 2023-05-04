TRIAD BASEBALL RIVALRY: If you’ve missed the first two nights of the six-game, intra-Triad minor-league baseball clash between the Greensboro Grasshoppers and the Winston-Salem Dash at Truist Stadium in Winston-Salem, fret not. There’s a game at 7 p.m. today through Saturday, with a 2 p.m. finale on Sunday. Tonight is Star Wars Night, and Friday night’s game will end with a fireworks show. The Hoppers will host the Dash in Greensboro on June 20-25.
TRIAD BASEBALL RIVALRY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Aljihad Shabazz and his co-conspirators allegedly used beneficiaries’ personal identifying information to submit more than 1,500 fraudulent re…
Terrible employees usually create a lot of drama and disruption and sometimes employers feel trapped on whether they can fire them. They can.
Hero Henry: Fourth-grader used Heimlich maneuver to help best friend who was choking in Greensboro school cafeteria
Schoolmates celebrated both boys with a parade on Friday: Henry Glasgo for the rescue of his friend, and Salem Carey for his bravery through t…
"We are asking our Board of Trustees, students, faculty, staff, and alumni to rally together and confront this unfair and poorly thought-out B…
Spivey spent 45 years coaching and teaching in the Winston-Salem area