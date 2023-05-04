TRIAD BASEBALL RIVALRY: If you’ve missed the first two nights of the six-game, intra-Triad minor-league baseball clash between the Greensboro Grasshoppers and the Winston-Salem Dash at Truist Stadium in Winston-Salem, fret not. There’s a game at 7 p.m. today through Saturday, with a 2 p.m. finale on Sunday. Tonight is Star Wars Night, and Friday night’s game will end with a fireworks show. The Hoppers will host the Dash in Greensboro on June 20-25.