Several Triad breweries are among the medalists at the 2023 NC Brewers Cup competition, sponsored by the NC Craft Brewers Guild.
This year, 122 craft breweries in the state entered 873 beers. That makes it the largest commercial competition in the Southeast, the guild said.
Certified beer judges from across the region judge the competition over the Aug. 26-27 weekend at two locations: Edit Beer Co. in Raleigh and White Labs in Asheville. The results were announced Sept. 8.
Little Brother Brewing of Greensboro and Brown Truck Brewery of High Point tied for the most medals among Triad brewers with three each. In Winston-Salem, Foothills Brewing won two medals, Incendiary Brewing won one, and Hoots Beer Co. got an honorable mention.
Pig Pounder Brewery and Joymongers Brewing Co. in Greensboro won one each, and Steels Hands Brewing got an honorable mention.
In Lexington, Goose and the Monkey Brewhouse in Lexington took home one medal.
Here are the specific medals for area breweries:
Gold
- Little Brother, Ministry of Truth, British Pale & Bitter Ale category
- Brown Truck, #100 Barley Wine, Strong Ale
- Joymongers, Kentucky Common, Historic Beer
- Pig Pounder, Boar Brown, British Porter & Brown Ales
Silver
- Foothills, Foothills Pumpkin Ale, Field & Spiced Beers
- Goose and the Monkey, Seductive Mullet Amber Lager, American Amber Lager
Bronze
- Brown Truck, #4.5 Dry Hopped Saison, Belgian Ales
- Brown Truck, Fruition Sour Ale, Wood & Barrel-Aged Beers
- Foothills, Sexual Chocolate, Stouts
- Incendiary Brewing, Porter, Porters
- Little Brother, King in the Castle, Strong Ale
- Little Brother, Civil Rest, European Wheat (and Related) Beer
Honorable Mention
- Steel Hands, Pale Ale, American Pale Ale
- Hoots Beer Co., Zinzendorf Marzen, American European Lager.
For the complete list of 2023 NC Brewers Cup medalists, visit ncbeer.org.
