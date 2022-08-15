 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Triad Goodwill gets $25,000 grant from AT&T for digital skills training, virtual services

GREENSBORO — Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina Inc. is getting a financial boost from the AT&T Foundation to help people get digital training.

Triad Goodwill will receive $25,000 for its virtual services program and digital skills training, according to a news release from Goodwill.

“As people gain basic digital skills, there is significantly increased access to the opportunities that come with those skills,” Jessica Schultz, Triad Goodwill's vice president of career development services, said in the release.

“The stakes for closing the digital divide are incredibly high, and it is imperative that we work together as a community to remove barriers to opportunity for children and families,” Mike Walker, AT&T's regional director of external affairs, said in the release. "We are pleased to support the work of Triad Goodwill in helping make a difference for individuals and families throughout the region.”

The Triad Goodwill Career Center holds no-cost and low-cost job training classes, workshops, and certificate programs. Schedules and registration information is updated weekly and can be found at https://www.triadgoodwill.org/train/. Programs available include digital skills training, HVAC certification, CDL training, social media marketing, and construction core training.

