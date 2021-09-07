Triad hospitals: Please get vaccinated for the sake of our staff, the community and yourself

The health systems are hiring traveling nurses and bringing some out of retirement to help ease the problem.

With the influx of patients into emergency rooms, Snider said the hospital systems “have to carefully orchestrate to ensure that we have enough staff to admit as many patients as we can.”

That includes taking on patients diverted from neighboring health care systems that may not have enough beds.

“Not any one of our institutions is an island,” Snider said.

The health care officials pointed to their combined statistics, which show that unvaccinated people are filling up hospital beds.

Among those numbers: Of the 754 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of last Friday, 685 were unvaccinated. And of the 145 coronavirus patients on life support, 138 were unvaccinated.

“The crux of it is that we know that so much of this is preventable,” Snider said.

Snider implored people to think about the impact on their co-workers or families if they come down with the respiratory disease.