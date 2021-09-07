Triad hospitals to community: 'We are having a crisis.' Please get vaccinated.

GREENSBORO — It’s been a long, frustrating and even maddening 18 months.
This is especially true for health care workers, who’ve been going to the mat in the fight with COVID-19.
At work. At home. At every place in between.
And they are tired.
That’s why the Triad’s three health care systems banded together Tuesday and made this plea to the community: Get vaccinated.
Officials with Cone Health, Novant Health and Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist further reiterated that message during a news conference.
“When you go out in the community, it doesn’t feel like we’re having a health crisis,” said Dr. John Mann of Novant Health. “But when you walk in the doors of any of our hospitals, it’s readily apparent that we are having a crisis. And team members are tired. The providers are tired.”
Adding to that is a shortage of nurses.
“The key thing it comes down to is critical staffing,” said Dr. Cynthia Snider, an infectious disease specialist at Cone Health. “We’re ready to take care of everybody. But at the same time … we need to have that breathing room to be able to care for as many people as we can and not be overwhelmed.”
The health systems are hiring traveling nurses and bringing some out of retirement to help ease the problem.
With the influx of patients into emergency rooms, Snider said the hospital systems “have to carefully orchestrate to ensure that we have enough staff to admit as many patients as we can.”
That includes taking on patients diverted from neighboring health care systems that may not have enough beds.
“Not any one of our institutions is an island,” Snider said.
The health care officials pointed to their combined statistics, which show that unvaccinated people are filling up hospital beds.
Among those numbers: Of the 754 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of last Friday, 685 were unvaccinated. And of the 145 coronavirus patients on life support, 138 were unvaccinated.
“The crux of it is that we know that so much of this is preventable,” Snider said.
Snider implored people to think about the impact on their co-workers or families if they come down with the respiratory disease.
“It’s so infectious, that we know that even if one person in the household is positive, it’s likely that almost everybody else in the household is also positive,” she said.
Officials also asked that people who are asymptomatic not to go to the emergency room to get a COVID-19 test.
“Please look for other opportunities,” said Mann, who pointed out Novant Health has a testing site open at Hanes Mall with no appointment needed.
As for their pleas to get vaccinated falling on deaf ears?
“If we can get one or two people vaccinated simply by this next message, it’s a win,” said Dr. Christopher Ohl of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist. “Because every time you get one person vaccinated, it adds up.”
