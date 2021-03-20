Triangle-area Asian Americans suffer 'grief, devastation' in wake of Atlanta killing

"We're scared, because as the owner we have a responsibility," Lin said. "We hope our employees protect themselves."

Lin said her restaurants and the malls where they are located have security cameras. She hopes people will communicate and talk through their problems instead of resorting to violence.

"We should make everything more peaceful," she said.

Sophia Khotil was born in the Philippines, but has lived in Raleigh since 2007. Khotil has worked for 10 years as a licensed massage therapist, including at Sukho Thai Massage for the past four years.

When Khotil heard about the killings in Atlanta, she said she was scared to see people so close to her profession be killed. She was similarly fearful when Asian restaurants in the area reported several robberies.

"Being Asian and an immigrant to the United States, we know how hard people work to fulfill the American dream and for this to happen to the Asian community, this kind of shakes us up," she said. "They were probably mothers and sisters and aunts and friends of people and it's terrible that they were taken away."

"Safety has always been a concern in our business," Khotil said.

'It's gotten worse'