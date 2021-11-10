Trisha Yearwood on making jerky, bacon straws and wontons

Yearwood is open to ideas, even asking at restaurants how the chefs make favored dishes. She walked away from a sushi restaurant in Tulsa, Oklahoma, with the origins of Garth's Teriyaki Bowl, which uses marinated chicken and steak.

That same restaurant inspired her Steak & Avocado Rolls, which use soy wrappers to mimic sushi rolls. Neither Yearwood nor Brooks are fans of raw fish — "we're sort of roll-it-in-flour-and-fry-it people," she confesses — but their girls are, so the recipe is a compromise.

Yearwood also leaned on several family recipes for dishes in the new book, including some from her dad's mom. Her grandmother was a dessert specialist but none of her recipes seemed to have survived until the family recently found a little book with handwritten recipes, including one for Hundred Dollar Cupcakes. Trisha and Beth also recreated a dish that was never written down, Jack's Fried Pies, named after her father.

Jerky turns out to have a special place in her kitchen, and yet she has learned that she doesn't need fancy equipment or a dehumidifier to make her BBQ or teriyaki jerky. She just turns on her oven.