Trisha Yearwood's recipe for fried apple fritters

JACK'S FRIED PIES
Makes: 10 pies
Ingredients:
1 tablespoon unsalted butter
2 Granny Smith apples, peeled, cored, and diced in ½-inch pieces
¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon
Pinch of freshly grated nutmeg
Pinch of ground ginger
½ cup packed light brown sugar
½ teaspoon kosher salt
1 tablespoon cornstarch
2 pounds lard or
1½ quarts vegetable oil, for frying
1 box (2 crusts) refrigerated pie crusts (I like Pillsbury)
Special equipment:
4½-inch round cookie cutter
Instructions:
In a small sauté pan, melt the butter over medium heat. Add the apples, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, brown sugar, salt, and 1/4 cup water, stir, and cover to bring to a simmer, 5 to 7 minutes, then cook, uncovered, until the apples are slightly softened, about 4 minutes.
In a small bowl, stir together the cornstarch and 1 tablespoon water until combined and pourable. Stream the cornstarch slurry into the apple filling and cook on a low simmer for 2 minutes more, or until the liquid has thickened.
Pour the apple mixture into a shallow bowl (a pie plate works great) and cool in the fridge, stirring occasionally, for 25 minutes.
Put the lard or vegetable oil in a deep Dutch oven. Clip a deep-fry thermometer to its side and heat the lard over high heat to 360°F.
Lay out both rounds of pie dough and use a 4 1/2-inch round cookie cutter to cut four circles from each of them. Gather the scraps, roll out again, and cut out 2 more circles.
Fill each round of dough with a heaping tablespoon of the apple filling, then, using a little water on your fingers, wet the edge of the dough and press together into a half-moon. Crimp the edges with the tines of a fork to seal.
When all the pies are assembled and the oil is to temperature, fry 3 or 4 pies at a time for 4 to 5 minutes. Transfer the pies to a paper towel–lined tray to drain and cool slightly, then repeat to fry the remaining pies, letting the oil come back up to 360°F between batches. Enjoy warm.
Trisha's tip: The apple filling can be made the day before and stored in the refrigerator until ready to use.
Excerpted from "Trisha's Kitchen: Easy Comfort Food for Friends and Family" by Trisha Yearwood with Beth Yearwood Bernard (2021).