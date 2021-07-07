Tropical Storm Elsa threatens N.C., S.C. coasts with winds and rain

CHARLOTTE — Tropical Storm Elsa is expected to lash the coastal Carolinas as it heads up the coast.
Some parts of the Triad should brace for rain and wind — a lot of it. There is a chance that some areas around Greensboro will receive more rain depending on the storm's ever-shifting path.
Gov. Roy Cooper and state emergency management officials said that residents in eastern and central North Carolina should “be prepared for significant rains and possible flooding.”
Elsa was located about 115 miles southwest of Georgia late Wednesday. The storm was moving north at 14 mph with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph. Tropical storm force winds — which range from 39 mph to 73 mph — extend up to 70 miles from Elsa’s center.
The National Hurricane Center has issued a tropical storm warning from the mouth of the St. Mary’s River in Georgia to the Little River Inlet in South Carolina, which is near the North Carolina border.
A tropical storm watch is in effect from Little River Inlet to Sandy Hook, N.J., including coastal North Carolina. The Pamlico and Albemarle sounds in North Carolina are also under a watch.
The National Hurricane Center says a tropical storm warning means tropical storm conditions are “expected somewhere within the warning area” and a tropical storm watch means tropical storm conditions are “possible within the watch area.”
The storm could dump between 2 and 4 inches of rain on South Carolina’s Lowcountry, with up to 6 inches possible in some areas. Coastal North Carolina could get between 1 and 3 inches with up to 5 inches possible in some areas Wednesday night through Thursday night.
The rain could result in flash and urban flooding, forecasters say.
The mouth of the St. Mary’s River to the South Santee River in South Carolina could see 1 to 2 feet of storm surge.
The eastern part of South Carolina could also see a “few tornadoes” Wednesday night, and the “threat should shift to the eastern Carolinas” on Thursday.
“The risk for this is a little higher close to the coast than well inland,” the South Carolina State Climate Office said.
As of Wednesday afternoon, there’s a high risk of rip currents along much of the South Carolina coast and parts of the North Carolina coast. Other areas are under a moderate risk of rip currents.
A high risk indicates “life threatening rip currents are likely” and that people should stay out of the water as the surf zone is “dangerous of all levels of swimmers.”
Forecasters have said “interests” elsewhere in the Carolinas should also monitor the storm’s progress.