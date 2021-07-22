Troubled water: Sewage tests for traces of COVID-19 show upward trend in Greensboro

GREENSBORO — Tests at the city's North Buffalo wastewater treatment plant show a sustained upward trend that residents are shedding — through their stools — particles of the virus that causes COVID-19.

The plant, the only one being tested locally, serves nearly 136,000 people in the north half of Greensboro.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services is testing samples from 19 wastewater treatment plants across the state to look for evidence of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the disease. A Charlotte wastewater treatment plant is the only other one in North Carolina showing a "statistically significant increasing trend," according to the state.

People who are infected with COVID-19 shed viral particles in their feces, according to a news release from NCDHHS. Though the particles are no longer infectious in wastewater, they are measurable if enough people are infected.

Phone calls and emails seeking comment from state and local health officials late Thursday afternoon were not returned.