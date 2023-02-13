Wake Forest’s football team will have a new carpet to play on this spring at Truist Field.

When the spring game is played on April 15, fans will see a fresh look after the FieldTurf has been replaced. The project has been completed and the bolder look of the black and gold is evident.

The new turf has the updated Wake Forest logos that were rebranded in 2019 and the gold is also updated to make it brighter for the television cameras.

"Wake Forest's commitment to facilities has helped our program over the last nine years and this project is no different," Coach Dave Clawson said. "I greatly appreciate our administration's commitment to our players' safety with this project. Along with the McCreary Football Complex that is slated to open this spring, we continue to invest in facilities and infrastructure.”

Ketner Stadium, the on-campus home of the Wake Forest field hockey team, also is getting a facelift. The AstroTurf field will also be replaced after the spring semester, and it will be ready by this fall when Coach Jennifer Averill’s team opens a new season.

"We are looking forward to the new playing surfaces being installed by AstroTurf at Kentner Stadium,” said Chris Williams, who is the assistant director of facilities at Wake Forest. “The quality of work and customer service provided by these vendors has been excellent, and I am excited to have them bring their industry leading products to our football and field hockey fields."

Averill, who has won three national championships and was the ACC coach of the year last fall for the eighth time in her career, is excited about the upgrade. The field hockey field will be replaced for the first time since 2016.

Athletics Director John Currie said that thanks to generous donors, the fields can be replaced, giving Wake Forest top notch facilities to compete on.

“Both these surfaces have been well used and have reached the end of their service lives,” Currie said. “We are grateful to Deacon Club members and fans who help ensure that we have the ability to regularly refresh a most critical element of both student-athlete experience and safety.

The turf at Truist Field was about 10 years old. The Demon Deacons have gone 20-4 at home since 2019 and gone to seven straight bowl games, the 10th-best active streak in the country. Wake Forest beat Missouri, 27-17, in the Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa in December for Clawson’s fifth bowl win in seven tries.

Clawson enters his 10th season in Winston-Salem with a younger team than in past years. They are coming off an 8-5 season, just the 10th time in 115 years that a Wake Forest team has won eight or more games.