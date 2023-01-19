Trump to visit NC for event honoring life of supporter Lynette 'Diamond' Hardaway

Former President Donald Trump will be visiting North Carolina on Saturday to attend a celebration of life event honoring Lynette "Diamond" Hardaway.

Hardaway, known in conservative circles as "Diamond" of the Diamond and Silk political commentary duo, died on Jan. 11. She was 51.

Known for her strong support of Trump, Hardaway and her sister Rochelle "Silk" Richardson rose to internet fame in 2016. They quickly carved a niche online as Black women who backed Trump, despite the claims of racism and sexism that swirled around his 2016 campaign. The duo eventually transferred their online success into regular appearances on FoxNews.

However, the two were removed from the network after promoting false information about the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccines in 2020.

Hardaway's celebration of life will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Crown Theatre at the Crown Complex in Fayetteville. Doors open at 3 p.m.

The memorial is a ticketed event operating on a first-come, first-served basis. Guests are asked to register for tickets ahead of time online at tinyurl.com/9jkjjbuu. There is a limit of five tickets per mobile number.