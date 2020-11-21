Trump turnout helps N. Carolina GOP block Democratic advance

Democrats are largely blaming the flame-out on tremendous turnout by Republicans committed to Trump, who beat Joe Biden by just 1.3 percentage points.

While statewide turnout exceeded 75%, a record for recent North Carolina history, Republicans up and down the ballot won handily in all but one of the 13 counties whose turnout surpassed 80%, according to State Board of Elections data. That helped the GOP counter Democratic advantages that ran up in urban counties and by mail-in balloting.

“Ultimately, it is Trump’s ability to motivate rural North Carolina to turn out and vote in record numbers,” said Morgan Jackson, a consultant for Cooper and Cunningham’s campaigns. Jackson said Cunningham's “personal issues" in the final month contributed to changing the trajectory of that race. And he said Democrats were not able to run robust traditional get-out-the-vote operations because party members were less willing to knock on doors for fear of the COVID-19 pandemic.

GOP activists, meanwhile, knocked on 3 million doors, according to Whatley. They were complemented by outside advocacy groups like Americans for Prosperity, whose campaign arm worked on behalf of certain Republican candidates by using data to pinpoint voters they believed supported conservative views on the economy, COVID-19 relief and health care access.