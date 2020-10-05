Trump was in Charlotte a week before saying he has COVID-19

Public health experts for months have broadly discouraged mass gatherings, particularly those indoors, to curb the spread of the virus.

Airport officials said Trump did not enter the airport terminal and landed at a private hanger.

The president spoke to a room full of doctors and others in the medical field inside the nearby warehouse, one of several recent trips he and his surrogates have made to North Carolina recently.

Trump, who did not wear a mask during the Charlotte visit, signed an executive order aimed at protecting those with pre-existing conditions for insurance coverage and boasted about his administration's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed more than 208,000 Americans.

While the approximately 200 attendees -- many in white coats or scrubs -- were seated in chairs spaced apart during the event, some congregated for photos and conversation.

While mask-wearing compliance was better than at other Trump events, some attendees did not keep them on the entire time or did not wear one at all.

At least two attendees were pictured at the event wearing Atrium Health shirts. Atrium spokesman Dan Fogleman said no one from the hospital system attended the event in an official capacity.