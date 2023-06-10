GREENSBORO — The more than three dozen federal charges against Donald Trump unsealed this week was breaking news, but the former president’s reaction to them Saturday at the North Carolina Republican Convention was punctuated by familiar themes dating back to his time in the White House.

Trump framed his indictment by the Justice Department, just like he did at a GOP state convention in Georgia earlier in the day, as an attempt to damage his chances of returning to the White House for a second term.

Trump called the indictment — the first against a former president by the government he oversaw — “ridiculous” and “baseless” and insisted the legal action was aimed at blocking his potential return to the White House.

“They’ve launched witch hunt after witch hunt after witch hunt,” he said.

Trump’s speech followed those of his two closest rivals in the crowded GOP field: former Vice President Mike Pence and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, both of whom called the federal probe and charges an example of a “weaponization” of the U.S. Justice Department.

Trump used the same description Saturday night, suggesting that the “department of injustice” went after him at the urging of President Biden’s administration.

“We’ll now call him ‘crooked Joe Biden’ because you know, we took the name away from Hillary (Clinton),” he said, drawing laughs from the packed ballroom. “She suffered enough with that name.”

Trump tagged Clinton with the “Crooked Hillary” moniker when she was investigated for using a private email server for official business while she was secretary of state. An FBI probe cleared her of any legal wrongdoing.

Trump’s indictment, unsealed Friday, accuses him of improperly removing scores of boxes, some containing classified documents, from the White House and taking them to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. Prosecutors say Trump refused to return the documents and in some cases showed highly sensitive materials to visitors, and asked aides and lawyers to hide them from investigators.

Biden has maintained the Justice Department has remained entirely independent since he took office, and that any decision to charge Trump was based on evidence, not his influence.

But Trump is hitting the weaponization narrative hard, and suggested that his opponents are pushing “the corrupt DOJ, and the same corrupt FBI and attorney general and local district attorneys to interfere in our election at a level this country has never seen before.”

Trump insisted the indictment wouldn’t have happened if he wasn’t running for president and “winning big.”

The former president suggested he’s the most battle-tested of the other nine candidates seeking the GOP nomination.

“They’ll go after that person and that person will not be able to withstand the fire,” he said of the eventual nominee. “(But) in the end, they’re not coming after me. They’re coming after you and I’m just standing in their way.”

And the pursuit will continue, he added.

“These people have reached a level of Trump Derangement Syndrome that nobody thought was possible,” he said.