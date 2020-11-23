Trying to have a COVID-safe Thanksgiving? Here's your checklist before the holidays.

New daily COVID-19 cases nationwide are at an all-time high. North Carolina set a new record for daily cases Wednesday, reporting 3,119 new infections.

In light of the surge in cases in North Carolina and around the country, public health officials are urging people to limit travel and indoor gatherings for Thanksgiving. This year, they say, it's safer not to have large meals with people who aren't in your immediate household.

But if you are planning to gather with family for the holiday, and trying to do so in a lower-risk way, here are some answers to common questions.

What makes a holiday gathering safe or risky?

Gathering indoors for extended periods of time has consistently proven to be the most common avenue for viral transmission of COVID-19. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and other health officials advise hosting gatherings outdoors when possible, keeping the guest list small, as well as wearing a mask, staying six feet apart and washing your hands. Guests who are more vulnerable to COVID-19 should consider attending gatherings virtually.

In North Carolina, the state is under Gov. Roy Cooper's Phase 3 executive order. As of Nov. 13, the mass gathering limit indoors is 10 people. The outdoor mass gathering limits is 50.