TSA screeners face vaccine deadline with up to 40% lacking shots

As many as 40% of U.S. airport security screeners haven’t been vaccinated for Covid-19 as an immunization deadline for federal employees and the busy holiday travel season converge.

Many Transportation Security Administration workers are resisting the requirement as the Nov. 22 deadline approaches, said Hydrick Thomas, president of the American Federation of Government Employees’ division representing front-line airport security officers.

While neither Thomas nor the agency see any travel disruptions occurring around Thanksgiving, which at Nov. 25 is just three days later, the union chief said there could be staffing shortages during December holidays if the agency takes a hard line on unvaccinated workers.

“They are not going to be ready for Christmas if they get rid of everybody who chooses not to get vaccinated,” Thomas said. “If they don’t accommodate employees during these holidays coming upon us, we are going to have an issue with the screening process.”

He estimated those who are hesitant represent about four in 10, though acknowledged he didn’t have hard numbers.