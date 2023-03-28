Underfunding A&T

Seeking evidence of systemic racism? Look no further than this quote in the March 25 story "Martin: Give A&T what NC State gets":

Forbes magazine reporters discovered that “the single worst instance of annual underfunding for any school was in 2020,” when they found that the North Carolina legislature’s annual appropriations included twice as much money per student for N.C. State versus A&T."

I have tussled with how and what reparations for centuries of slavery and discrimination could look like. But now I know one path: Fund both land-grant universities on an equal basis per student.

Jean Pudlo

Greensboro

Weak words from GCS

On March 14, the Guilford County Board of Education tabled an energy policy draft. This came after more than 20 Guilford County residents called for a more robust energy policy to protect the health of our students, teachers and staff. Community members in the Solar Power Now Coalition pointed to the commitment by the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education to achieve 100% clean and renewable energy by 2050. There is every reason that the Guilford County Board of Education set a similar goal as it improves its policy.

Now is not the time for weak words and vague promises. We need bold, direct action toward sustainable energy. The Guilford County Board of Education needs to adopt an energy policy that makes clear strides toward improving the health and learning environment for teachers and students. This action is needed now while designs for new schools in Guilford County that are currently underway, funded by $2 billion that taxpayers approved. Further, the board’s energy policy should require the superintendent to report on sustainability measures annually, lending greater transparency to energy conservation efforts.

Our Board of Education should follow the example shown in Forsyth County and adopt an improved energy policy for Guilford County Schools in April.

Katie Lind and Bill McNeil

Greensboro

Meanderings

So, the North Carolina legislature wants guns allowed in churches ... and it wants no requirement of a permit to obtain firearms and carry them concealed. Why stop there?

If the Second Amendment is so gob-smacking absolute, why not allow every backyard to have a nuclear missile silo? Why not allow vape stores to sell chemical weapons? Why not repeal all laws and safety regulations, and let the universe sort things out on its own?

Is this not the logic of our insane General Assembly? And the recent Supreme Court ruling on gun laws? Judges cannot factor public safety into their decisions? Maybe the Constitution is a suicide pact after all. Insanity, meet stupidity.

Speaking of gun safety, it is ironic that Alec Baldwin, famous for spoofing Donald Trump, is acting like The Donald these days. Baldwin refuses to accept responsibility for a tragic movie-set death back in 2021. Just like the man who often spewed, “I never said that,” only to be confronted with video proof that he did.

Further, Mike Pence is no hero for his actions on Jan. 6, 2021. He searched for every way possible to bow to the illegal commands of his master. The mob wanted to hang Pence, yet he still refuses to tell the whole truth about that fateful day.

If Donald Trump should become president again, I predict a Constitutional Convention. Everything will be re-written — and little beyond the Second Amendment will survive.

Jody McGhee

High Point

Hollow fabrication

In his March 13 column related to the Jan. 6 attack on our nation’s Capitol, Cal Thomas slyly supports Tucker Carlson’s revisionist-history video of the insurrection. While Thomas never says it outright, he lends credence to Carlson’s lies by repeatedly supporting Carlson’s "broadening the picture," "adding perspective" and "completing the narrative."

Of course, Thomas and Carlson are entitled to their opinions (be they supported by fact or by fantasy). But their hollow fabrication is debunked by the truth of what millions of us saw with our own eyes on that fateful day.

More importantly, when these malignant views go unchallenged, criminals and demagogues may become more easily insulated from accountability for their actions. What then, is the responsibility of the News & Record to balance the scale against these assaults against the truth? Well for one thing, in this case your editors could have added a disclaimer to the article that, by March 6, 518 individuals have already pleaded guilty to federal charges stemming from their treasonous acts. Not opinions. Facts.

Robert Goldberg

Greensboro